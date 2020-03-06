Local sorority grants teen’s longtime wish

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Chi Omega sorority granted 16 year-old Antwuan Johnson’s wish and that wish is a trip to Disney World.

“He is a our make a wish recipient and so we are just super excited to have his wish granted party,” said Lexi Tinsley, sorority chair.

“I feel really good about it because its a new experience,” said Johnson. “It’s a new experience because I have never been out of the state before so it’s really, really fun.”

Tinsley says the group raises money all year just to make wishes come true. Tinsley said a couple months ago the sorority found out Antwuan was wanting to go to Disney.

“So it’s really cool to see all of our hard work is paid off whenever we get to make that little kids wish come true so it’s really cool,” said Tinsley.

Antwuan says he is looking forward to a great time when he visits Disney World.

“Food! And the rides, and the rides. I want to thank everybody that tried their best to throw this party for me. I appreciate them all,” said Johnson.

Everyone celebrated with food, music and dancing.

“We are really excited. We’ve put on a ton of fundraisers this year so it’s really cool to see all of it pay off. He’s super fun and so we are super blessed to have this opportunity,” said Tinsley.

Tinsley says every year the sorority raises money to grant a make a wish. Antwaun will be staying in Disney for a week.