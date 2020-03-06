Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Ang O’Brien

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery, is Isaac Lane Elementary School teacher Ang O’Brien.

The second grade teacher has taught all grade levels throughout her 23 years as a teacher, but she especially loves being there for the younger students.

“It’s really interesting because I’ve had the opportunity to teach at the college level, but my heart always called me back to the little people,” O’Brien said. “And so I am where I’m supposed to be.

O’Brien considers herself a flexible and understanding teacher who has high expectations for her students.

“I believe in teaching life skills to our children, so that they can be the best they can be,” O’Brien said. “Simple as direct eye contact when you talk to somebody.”

O’Brien will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.