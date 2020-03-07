Jackson Auto Repair requesting tornado relief items

JACKSON, Tenn. — American Patriot Vanguard RC, American Patriot III, Jackson Auto Repair and Milan Supply Chain Solutions are teaming up to collect donations for tornado victims in Middle Tennessee.

Milan Supply Chain Solutions is supplying a 53′ trailer to transport the donations.

It will be located at Jackson Auto Repair on 233 State Street in Jackson, TN starting Monday, March 9th through March 23rd.

Once the trailer is full it will be delivered to victims and relief effort teams by Milan Supply Chain Solutions.

Please no clothes.

If you want to make a financial contribution, the funds will be used to purchase more supplies or donate to a Middle Tennessee shelter serving tornado victims.

Requested items (new items only):