Nice Weather This Weekend
Weather Update – 9:32 a.m. – Saturday, March 7th
**SUNSHINE ALERT**
**SPRING CLOCKS FORWARD TONIGHT**
For the first time all month temperatures dropped below freezing and by a long shot. We were already in the upper 20’s at 6 a.m. and since then, temperatures are rising quickly!
TODAY
Sunny skies and less windy, Highs around 60 with east winds of 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear skies and not as cold, lows in the upper 30’s.
SUNDAY
Warmer on Sunday with a partly sunny sky and 66 for the high. Much of next week will feature rainy weather with a few storms. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.
Brian Davis
Storm Team 7 Meteorologist
