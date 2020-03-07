Nice Weather This Weekend

Weather Update – 9:32 a.m. – Saturday, March 7th

**SUNSHINE ALERT**

**SPRING CLOCKS FORWARD TONIGHT**

For the first time all month temperatures dropped below freezing and by a long shot. We were already in the upper 20’s at 6 a.m. and since then, temperatures are rising quickly!

TODAY



Sunny skies and less windy, Highs around 60 with east winds of 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies and not as cold, lows in the upper 30’s.

SUNDAY

Warmer on Sunday with a partly sunny sky and 66 for the high. Much of next week will feature rainy weather with a few storms. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

