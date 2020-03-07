Weekend Weather Continues To Be Quiet

Weather Update – 7:44 p.m. – Saturday, March 7th –

Saturday shaped up to be another pleasantly sunny day. Average this time of year is around 60°F and we saw a recorded high temperature of 58°F for Jackson. Tonight will be cool but seasonable, and not as cold as the mid 20s we saw early this morning. High, thin clouds will build in tonight, but expect mostly sunny conditions entering the last half of the weekend.

Don’t forget — DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS tonight. At 2 a.m. Sunday don’t forget to change any of your manual clocks forward an hour. It will be a good time to change the batteries on those smoke detectors and weather radios as well. With southerly winds at the surface and southwesterly winds aloft, warmer conditions will build into the Mid-South.

Highs will near the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon with light winds. Thanks to the time change the sunsets are now an hour later, setting around 7 o’clock. By Sunday night, more clouds will move in ahead of the next upper-level disturbance that will bring showers early Monday. We are expecting several rounds of rain into the new week, with rain chances almost everyday next week along with the chance for some scattered storms during some of the days.

