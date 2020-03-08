Shoppers get great deals at consignment sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — The semi-annual consignment sale at Jackson Christian School, called ‘the Finders Keepers Sale,’ is bringing a large crowd of people just to get a great deal.

“We love supporting it,” said shopper, Anna Tucker. “I found a bunch of baby clothes for really cheap.”

“We are looking for a lot of baby items, and I just got a crib next door. A crib that matches for $32. I am so excited about that because you can get more things for just a little bit of money,” said shopper, Denise Tucker.

Sunday was Half-Price Sale Day. Items like shoes, purses, clothing and so much more all for a great price.

“Maybe a Keurig, an electric tea kettle, a set of dishes, a stroller, bedding, tables, chairs, furniture all kinds of items,” said consignment sale co-manager, Angie Newsom.

“That’s the best part of this sale,” said Tucker. “It goes to help students that are attending here, [and] students that will attend here in the future. It doesn’t go to individuals, so we know it is going for a good cause, so it’s a win-win. It is a win-win.”

“Proceeds go to the general fund of the school when consigners receive 60 percent of whatever they sell. The other 40 percent less expenses just goes into the operating fund of the school which ultimately benefits all the aspects of the school,” said Newsom.

“We can get a lot of things for just a few dollars,” said Tucker.

For those interested in snagging a great deal, Dollar Day begins Monday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson Christian School.