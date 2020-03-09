Barbara Gayle Brown Perry

age 72, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General.

She was born in Knoxville, TN on February 24, 1948 to the late Mr. Joe Brown and Mrs. Pauline Maples Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Mr. Shelton Perry; one brother: Kenneth Brown; and two sisters: Janet Harrison and Annette Day.

Mrs. Perry loved her family and was very passionate concerning her animals. She will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by two sons: Ralph Andrew Nicholas II (Michelle) of New Johnsonville, TN, and Casey Emil Nichols (Tonya) of Clarksville, TN; three daughters: Stacey Caksackkar of Alamo, TN, Shanna Damesworth (Matthew) of Waverly, TN, Cori Hatley (James) of McEwen, TN; she leaves her special grandsons that she was assisting in raising: Richard Caksackkar Jr, and Isiah and Hunter Frasier. She leaves a legacy of 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The Perry family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.