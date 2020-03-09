Hearings to begin for medical professionals’ opioid cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been nearly one year since multiple West Tennessee medical professionals were indicted in a federal investigation into opioids.

The trials are set to begin this month.

The first is Glenn Bonifield Jr., who is scheduled to stand trial on March 19. He is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Originally, Thomas Kelly Ballard III was slated to appear in court Monday, but a motion was filed and approved to reset that appearance date. Ballard’s attorneys say they need more time to prepare for trial.

A new trial date has not been set. Ballard faces up to life in prison.

Loran Karlosky, Mary Bond and Jay Shires are scheduled to go to trial on conspiracy charges on June 1 and Charles Alston on June 8.

Originally, Alston and nurse practitioner Britney Petway were set to face trial together, but Petway became the first to enter a plea deal in January, pushing back Alston’s date.

Alexander Alperovich, Jeff “Rock Doc” Young and Andrew Rudin are scheduled to go to trial on September 14.

Alperovich and Rudin are facing one count each of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Both face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Meanwhile, Young faces 15 counts and is accused of giving opioids to a pregnant woman. Those counts alone have a maximum penalty of up to 40 years.

They have an appearance date set for April 23.

So far, Petway is the only defendant to enter a plea.