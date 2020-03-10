Funeral Services for Randavious LaShawn DeBerry, age 20, will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in Deliverance House of Prayer Memorial Gardens.

Mr. DeBerry died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Regional One Health – Memphis in Memphis, TN.

Visitation for Mr. DeBerry will begin Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. DeBerry will lie-in-state at Deliverance House of Prayer on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.