Strong Thunderstorms Possible Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, March 10th

A cold front current has temperatures in the 50s, 70s, and every where in between across West Tennessee this afternoon! We’re seeing a break in the clouds now and no more rain is expected today. Showers and thunderstorms are expected by midday tomorrow, and the Storm Team is carefully monitoring the risk for severe weather.

TONIGHT

Skies will break for a view of the nearly full moon briefly overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise. A round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Mid-South tomorrow with a chance for strong thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible between the later hours of Wednesday morning and through the afternoon with rain becoming heavy at times and some thunderstorms on the strong side. All threats are on the table tomorrow but the primary concern is still damaging winds and large hail with isolated incidents of severe weather expected. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

