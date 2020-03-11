Leslie Arnold Rarick

Leslie Arnold Rarick, age 76, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Patricia “Pat” Rarick, departed this life Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at his residence.

Leslie was born January 6, 1944 in Catskill, New York, the son of the late Arnold Ralph Rarick and Jessie Court Rarick. He graduated from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School in 1962 and was employed with IBM for 30 years and Federal Express for 9 years before his retirement. He was a member of Warren Community Church in Somerville and a member of Mrs. Debbie’s Sunday School class and the Men’s Ministry group. Leslie served his country in the United States Navy and enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He bowled two perfect games and was a Senior Olympian bowler.

His greatest love was his family, surpassed only by his abiding faith in Jesus that he embraced later in life. His love for God enriched his life and love and God led him to be humble and steadfast inspiration to all. Well done, good and faithful servant.

Mr. Rarick is survived by his wife who he married June 22, 1968, Patricia “Pat” Drinkard Rarick of Somerville, TN; his son, Dwayne Rarick (Christie) of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Robyn Gray (Ryan) of Seymour, TN; two sisters, Claudine Maile (Rich) of New Baltimore, NY and Lisa Van Alstyne of Lovettsville, VA; and four grandchildren, Andrew Rarick, Courtland Gray, Lainey Rarick and Coleman Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Aris Rarick.

Funeral Services for Mr. Rarick will be held at 6 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Warren Community Church with Dr. Kenneth Culver, pastor of the church, officiating. A visitation for Mr. Rarick will be from 4 to 6 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Warren Community Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Warren Community Church, 11800 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.