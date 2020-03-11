Scattered Showers And Storms By Late Morning

Weather Update: 9:15 AM Wednesday, March 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. I am still tracking a complex of showers and storms as it moves through northern Arkansas. It is dropping ESE along the warm front draped through Central Arkansas into Northern Mississippi. Looks like at the very least moderate showers and a few embedded storms will be moving into West Tennessee by 10:00 AM. The northern extent of the complex has been less intense. It looks more like moderate rain with some embedded thunder at times. While the severe threat at least in the short term will stay south of Hwy 64. The warm front will continue lifting northward through the day helping vault temps into the upper 50s, then 60s this afternoon. I’ll have the full updated forecast coming up on Midday on ABC 7 at 11:30 AM and CBS 7 at Noon.

