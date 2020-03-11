Threat for Severe Thunderstorms Thursday in West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, March 11th

Thunderstorms rolled through West Tennessee this morning producing heavy rain, occassional lightning, and small hail at times with winds gusting up to 38 mph in Jackson. We’ll have a break for the rest of the afternoon with a slight chance for rain overnight. The next threat for strong to severe thunderstorms returns tomorrow – primarily in the evening hours on Thursday.

TONIGHT

There’s a slight chance for rain overnight in West Tennessee but thunderstorms are not expected. Under partly cloudy skies, dense fog could develop later tonight into tomorrow morning so be prepared for low visibility during the morning commute. Temperatures will start in the middle to upper 50s Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be a big topic tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s this afternoon. After a warm and humid afternoon, we’re carefully monitoring the risk for severe weather with strong thunderstorms possible Thursday night. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including an hour-by-hour outlook and for a look at the threats and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com