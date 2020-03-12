Bennett Edward “Ben” Stone, age 82, resident of Sardis, Mississippi, departed this life Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Ben was born February 1, 1938 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the son of the late Alvin Stone and Garnet Hitt Stone. He received his education in Holly Springs and at Mississippi State University. He served his country in the United States Army and worked for Holiday Inn for 25 years before owning and operating Sardis Package Store. Ben was a member of Glenn’s Chapel Church in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi and enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, golfing, playing shuffleboard and going to the beach.

Mr. Stone is survived by three sons, Rick Stone (Jennifer) of Bartlett, TN, Billy Stone (Cortney) of Lakeland, TN and Michael Stone of Cedar Grove, TN; three sisters, Sara Stone of Holly Springs, MS, Lois Holland of Holly Springs, MS and Angelia Gephardt (Charles) of Hernando, MS; seventeen grandchildren, Shannon Sego (Matt), Kyler Stone, Taylor Stone, Lex Stone, Faith Stone, Jake Stone (Kalyn), Matt Stone, Mikaela Harris (Alec), Dillon Stone, Sarah Hutzel, Ben Hutzel (Sarah), Chase Habkouk, Maison Habkouk, Landon Habkouk, Joshua Habkouk, Shelby Stewart and Seth Stewart; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Stone will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Steve Bell officiating. A visitation for Mr. Stone will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

