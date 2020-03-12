DeLee Leon Upchurch

DeLee Leon Upchurch, age 75, resident of the Longtown Community, longtime builder, beloved husband, father and best “Papaw” ever, died peacefully at his home on March 10, 2020 after failing health reluctantly compelled him to retire from doing what he knew and loved.

DeLee was born November 6, 1944 in Vici, Oklahoma, the son of the late Leon Upchurch and Lorene Smith Upchurch. He grew up on a farm, broke horses, rode rodeo and Brahma bulls as a teenager. DeLee built in Enid, Oklahoma, was a top framer in Dallas, Texas and later built many houses in the Nashville and greater Memphis area. He worked hard, built a good house, loved his family, the Lord, his dogs, westerns and playing dominoes. He was a member of Living Hope Church in Piperton, Tennessee and of the Bluff City Canoe Club for many years.

DeLee is survived by his wife, Marilyn Upchurch; builder sons, Bruce DeLee Upchurch and DeLee L. Upchurch II; two daughters, Angela Aurelia Cook and Lenee Annette Slothower; stepson, John McLoskey; two stepdaughters, Kelly Abeles and Kim Sabin; 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

Funeral Services for Mr. Upchurch will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Living Hope Church located at 345 Keough Drive in Piperton, Tennessee with Brother David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee, officiating. A visitation for Mr. Upchurch will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Living Hope Church. A reception will follow the service at the church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette Cares, P.O. Box 326, Somerville, TN 38068.

