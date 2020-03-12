Elevated Severe Weather Threat

Weather Update: Thursday, March 12 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. This morning so far its been mainly quiet. There are a few spotty showers associated with a warm front lifting north. Temps range from the mid 50 to around 60°, There are also areas of dense fog. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. By this afternoon, we should be firmly within the warm sector. Temps will quickly rise through the 60s and into the middle 70s. As the sunrises the warm sector will quickly develop instability. Most model vertical soundings show a fairly stout capping inversion through most of the afternoon. This will prevent convection from developing while we go through noon. There is still a small threat of isolated supercells during the afternoon. If that occurs, they’ll be capable of damaging winds and very large hail, and unfortunately tornadoes. The main severe threat will increase just after sunset, there looks to be a broken line of supercells that pop just after sunset. There unfortunately is a lot of shear that will be in place especially in the Enhanced region in northwest Tennessee. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes. A couple tornadoes could be rather stromg.

