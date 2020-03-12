Mrs. Gloria “Jean” Smith, 75 of the Three-way community passed away on March 9, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was born on August 11, 1944 in Red Jacket, West Virginia to the late Clyde and Nellie Elizabeth Taylor Meadows. She was a nurse for many years working in both nursing home environments as well as surrounding hospitals.

She is survived by her husband James L. Smith, three children: Douglas Smith, Brian Smith, Christina Northcutt, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother James Meadows.