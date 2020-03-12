Severe Weather Possible Tonight

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Thursday, March 12th

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for Benton, Carroll, and Henry counties in West Tennessee.

A new Tornado Watch will go into effect for Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson, and Lauderdale counties until 11 p.m. tonight. This means conditions remain favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms through that part of our viewing area this afternoon. Those in this area should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. Tune in at 6 p.m. for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

TONIGHT

Severe weather is possible in West Tennessee between 7 p.m. tonight and 1 a.m. Friday morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms will form in the Mid-South and travel through West Tennessee during that time moving from northwest to southeast. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible tonight and temperatures will drop to the lower 50s behind the front.

Clouds are expected to continue into Friday with a slight chance for rain but more thunderstorms are possible over the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.



Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com