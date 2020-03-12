Tornado Watch Until 5:00 PM
A Tornado Watch is now in effect for the northern third of West Tennessee. This watch will be in effect until 5:00 PM. Remember a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds in and close to the watch area, while severe weather may not be imminent persons should remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions. Stay tuned to Storm Team Weather Online and On Air for the latest information.