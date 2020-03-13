Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Marianne Valdez

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery, is Marianne Valdez. Valdez is the band director and music teacher at Haywood Middle School.

This Tampa transplant made Tennessee her home three years ago and wanted to continue her now 14 year teaching journey. She has helped increase the interest in the school’s band program and says it’s important for students to be well rounded in both education and the arts

“Developing the whole child is something that is a priority for us as educators,” said Valdez. “And even as they get into post secondary opportunities, being involved in arts and drama and theater and visual arts, the music, that makes them more competitive.”

On top of that students get to learn fun, new skills. Some of them in the program have even received high ratings and awards for their work.

“Everyday I’m just changing the world one little person at a time,” said Valdez. “I can just be the person that they can confide in and talk to and trust in this environment then I’m doing my job.”

Valdez will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.