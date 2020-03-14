Drier Forecast For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:10 p.m. – Saturday, March 14th –

Rain has been in the Mid-South since this afternoon and will continue to push through West Tennessee tonight. Cooler air is pooling behind this line of showers, which currently sits along and south of Interstate 40. By tomorrow morning temperatures will have cooled down into the lower 40s. Some spotty showers will persist in the morning, mainly in areas south of the interstate, but it will be mostly dry through the day Sunday.

Cooler than average temperatures are expected as well, with it only warming up into the lower 50s tomorrow. On top of that it will be windy at times, with winds out of the northeast around 10 mph. This rain free period will only be brief. Come Monday afternoon, more showers will move into the area.

Showers will be on-and-off all week long thanks to a static pattern and a stalled frontal boundary in the area. Expect rain chances, including chances for some storms, almost everyday this week with the latter part of the week being the best chance to see storms. On top of that we’ll warm back into the mid 70s by mid-week, with an overall wetter and warmer than average weather pattern possible entering the last half of March

