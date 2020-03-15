100 year old church organ celebration

JACKSON, Tenn.–

An essential part of a local church was celebrated Sunday for its many years in operation.

The Aldersgate United Methodist Church’s organ is 100 years old.

Musician, Betsy Porter, has been playing the organ for over 20 years.

This evening the church congregation was invited to hear her play on the 100 year old organ.

“I wanted to feature different parts of the organ so I chose pieces that I knew I would be able to do that,” said Betsy Porter.

In between the several songs Porter played, she educated the audience on the musical elements behind each song.