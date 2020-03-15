Showers To Return For Monday

Weather Update – 7:16 p.m. – Sunday, March 15th –

We’ve been rain free for much of this Sunday but a bit on the cool side. Wind speeds out of the northeast were as high as 15 mph, which made it feel even cooler. Cold air moved in behind the rain from last night, and with high pressure in the vicinity we’ll continue to stay dry into the night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s, lower 40s, with mostly cloudy conditions and calmer northeast winds tonight.

Rain chances will increase by midday Monday, with scattered showers more probable later in the afternoon and evening. Not expecting a complete washout and the rain chances will decrease into the night. The possibility for more rain showers will continue into the week thanks to a stationary front to our south. As it lifts north it will continue to bring us a chance for rain almost everyday this week.

The front will also bring in warmer air our direction, with highs nearing the upper 70s by mid-week. Keep umbrellas at hand this week, you’ll need them. Storms chances are also present this week as well, but stay tuned with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

