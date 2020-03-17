Decreasing Showers Thru Late Morning

Weather Update: Tuesday, March 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with showers and areas of fog. A weak disturbance is sliding south across the region, which has lead to waves of light to moderate rain. It does appear that the overall coverage of rain will decrease through about noon. After that we may actually see a decrease in overall cloud coverage, and perhaps some areas returning to full on sunshine. Temps overall have started warmer in the upper 40s around 50°. With filtered sunshine, we should vault through the upper 50s to around 60 for the high temperature.



