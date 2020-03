Funeral Services for Mary D. Croner, age 97, will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Salem C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery.

Mrs. Croner died Monday, March 2, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Visitation and Family Hour for Mrs. Croner will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Salem C.M.E. Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.