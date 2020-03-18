What to do for elderly Tennessee residents as COVID-19 cases rise

Nearly 100 cases of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, have been reported in Tennessee as of Wednesday afternoon.

With the number of cases continuing to rise, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability has issued guidance for residents who need information on how to help or care for older adults in the state.

What can older residents do to reduce the risk of getting sick?

Wash your hands often with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid crowds or stay home as much as possible to reduce the risk of exposure.

Consider ways of getting food and other supplies brought to you through local businesses, family, friends or community resources.

Manage your stress by keeping in touch with friends and family or taking time to unwind.

What can family members, caregivers and other residents do to support older adults?

Practice social distancing to prevent illness.

Call an older resident or someone in an at-risk population. They are being encouraged to stay home and avoid in-person contact, but now is the perfect time to use technology to stay connected.

Make sure your older loved ones are stocked up on non-perishable foods to avoid unnecessary trips to the store.

Monitor food, medication and other medical supplies including oxygen, incontinence, dialysis, and wound care. Create a back up plan if these begin to run low.

Offer to run errands for an older friend, family member or neighbor so they can stay home.

Consider volunteering or donating to a local home-delivered meal program

If you have a loved one living in a care facility, consult with the staff on their protocol before you visit.

What can you do to prepare in case you get sick?

Consult with your healthcare provider to make a plan.

Stay in touch with others by phone or email.

If you have a caregiver, determine who can care for you if that person gets sick.

Make sure you have supplies on hand, including over-the-counter and prescription medications, groceries, etc.

What should you do if you think you have COVID-19?

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, or if you have symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, stay home and call your doctor or healthcare provider.

If you have a medical emergency, call 911.

Where you should go for additional information, resources, or services for yourself or an older loved on?