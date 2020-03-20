A Few More Storms, Then Colder

Weather Update: Friday, March 20 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off mainly quiet, but also rather warm and humid. We are still waiting on the main front to clear the area. It will gradually push south through this morning and early this afternoon. Ahead of the front after sunrise, there will be a little instability that will inevitably lead to more storms especially south of I-40. The front should slide south of the Tennessee/Mississippi border this evening bringing an end to the rain. Arctic high pressure will gradually settle into the area through the evening. It will be a little breezy with gradually decreasing clouds and rapidly falling temps. Some may drop into the upper 30s overnight. The good news it that we be back to sunshine for Saturday. However the high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv