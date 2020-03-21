A Dry Day Ahead With Rain Returning Soon

Weather Update – 8:55 a.m. – Saturday, March 21st

Finally a dry day ahead everyone! For the bonus, We’ll likely get some sunshine peaks later this afternoon as a nice mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the middle 50’s.

The weekend isn’t looking completely dry as some rain comes back in on Sunday. Here is a look at the entire weekend. With rain coming in tomorrow, I would try to at least step outside today! Rain showers will arrive again by late Sunday morning with a few areas of thunder overnight Sunday night.

If there’s any good news about Sunday’s forecast it’s that it’s unlikely that we’ll have any thunderstorms much less any severe weather for the day. Showers will be off and on from the morning through evening with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Cloudy skies continue Sunday night with lingering rain and drier weather by Monday morning with temperatures in the middle 40s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

