Showers To Return Sunday

Weather Update – 11:01 p.m. – Saturday, March 21st –

Clouds have begun to move in after a brief period of sunshine earlier this afternoon. It was a much cooler day in comparison to Friday with highs 20 degrees cooler, hovering around 50 degrees. Tonight we will be quiet, calm and cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s by Sunday morning.

By Sunday morning we can expect showers already in the area. This is thanks to warm, moist air being lifted in out of the southwest. As the warm air mass pushes in we will slowly see temperatures increase through the week. Sunday’s highs will only be a few degrees warmer though, in the mid 50s. The rain will be mostly scattered. Later in the evening it is expected to become widespread and moderate at times, especially along and south of Interstate 40.

Monday morning is when most of the rain will be out of the area, with much of the day staying dry following that. Tuesday will be the next chance to see rain in the area, with a chance for some strong storms possible as well.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

