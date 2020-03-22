Jackson mayor issues state of emergency, mandates for businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has issued a state of emergency and a mandate for businesses following a similar announcement from Gov. Bill Lee.

A news release from the mayor’s office states all retail stores must practice social distancing by keeping customers 6 feet a part through reasonable means and frequently cleaning commonly used surfaces.

The order states restaurants cafeterias, dining establishments and food courts are allowed to stay at normal hours. However they must only offer delivery or take-out.

The release also states that the following must close while the order is in effect:

Gyms and fitness centers.

Entertainment centers including movie theaters, country clubs, performing arts centers, concerts and nightclubs.

Indoor portions of retail shopping malls. However the release says restaurants inside malls with their own external entrances separate from the mall’s can remain open so long as access to the common area is closed.

Cosmetology shops, barber shops, beauty salons, spas, massage parlors and more.

Employees, contractors, vendors and suppliers can go in and out of their establishment, according to the release.

The release says the order will not obstruct:

The provision of health care or medical services to members of the public.

Access to essential service for low-income residents, including food banks.

Newspapers, television, radio or other media.

Child Care facilities.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday and will be in effect until further notice, according to the release.

