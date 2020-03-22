Rain To Continue Overnight, Drier By Monday

Weather Update – 7:25 p.m. – Sunday, March 22nd –

After some sunshine early today, the rain made it’s way in. Much of the day has seen on-and-off showers and temperatures did drop from middle 50s to lower 50s, and is not expected to drop much more overnight. The rain will persist into the night before becoming scattered, tapering off Monday morning.

Monday will be much drier, with even the chance to see the sun break through the clouds later in the day. A surface low will be trekking northeast across the Mid-South and into the Ohio River Valley late Monday into Tuesday. It will bring the chance for some severe weather into the area.

Areas east of the Mississippi River are under a *Slight Risk* for severe weather, with the main risks including damaging winds and hail up to an inch. Secondary threats include the chance to see isolated tornadoes as well. This will occur mainly during the afternoon and evening hours before it exits the region Tuesday night. Another much needed break in the rainy pattern will be by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs by the last half of the week will be nearing 80°F!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com