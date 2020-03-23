Alice Vera Ivy Hampton

Alice Vera Ivy Hampton, born March 10, 1940 in Bemis, Tennessee, finished her earthly race on March 21, 2020 in Jackson, Tennessee. Alice was raised as a preacher’s daughter in Corinth, MS; and from an early age began to play the piano in her father’s church. She became an accomplished pianist and piano teacher, touching thousands of lives with her gift of music. She married the love of her life, Charles, on April 21, 1959; and after a brief time stationed with her husband in the army in San Antonio, TX, they made their home in Jackson, TN. They also lived in West Memphis, Arkansas for six years.

Alice was one of the founding members of Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church where she served as the church pianist for many years. She played for countless church services, weddings, funerals, and special events. Her unique style and passion for the message behind the music could be felt by anyone who was privileged to hear her play. Alice taught piano lessons to hundreds of students over a 30+ year career.

As passionate as Alice was about her music, she was even more passionate about her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. L. J. Ivy and Iris Ivy; and by her sister, Mary Ann Ivy McDonald. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles Hampton; and their daughter Jerolyn Nerren (Barry), and their two sons, Phillip Hampton and Timothy Hampton (Erika). She has four grandchildren: Andrea Nerren Bell (Mike), Keith Nerren (Bethany), Kaelyn Hampton, and Kassidy Hampton. She has five great-grandchildren: Olivia Bell, Phillip Bell, Matthew Bell, Jonah Nerren, and Sawyer Nerren.

Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, the family will have a private memorial service and interment on Tuesday, March 24, with Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson in charge. A Celebration of Life service for all friends and family will be announced at a later date.

Alice had an undying devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She lived the life of the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31. She was a picture of grace, beauty, and class. She abundantly loved her husband, her children and grandchildren. She counted her many friends down through the years as dear as her family.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com