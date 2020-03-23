City of Milan declares state of emergency

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley issued a state of emergency Monday, following an executive order by Gov. Bill Lee Sunday closing many businesses.

Mayor Beasley says the order in Milan will have all non-essential retail businesses close at midnight.

Essential businesses can stay open, but must provide curbside pick-up where practical for orders placed in advance.

Essential businesses include:

Grocery stores and other retailers offering an assortment of food.

Pharmacies and medical supply stores.

Gas station and convenience stores.

Hardware and home improvement stores.

Retail function of banks and laundromats and dry-cleaning services.

Pet and liquor stores.

Car dealerships, auto repairs and auto parts stores.

Retail functions of mail and delivery stores.

Stores that remain open are to abide by social distancing practices, including keeping customers six feet apart through reasonable means, according to the order.

Restaurants and other dining establishments are limited to only offering food delivery or take-out services. Mayor Beasley confirmed alcohol may also be included in delivery or take-out orders.

Businesses that must remain closed until further notice include:

Gyms and fitness centers.

Entertainment centers such as movie theaters, performing arts and nightclubs.

Cosmetology shops, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and tanning salons.

To read the order, go to the City of Milan Facebook page.