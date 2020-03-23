Ronnie William Morgan, Sr., age 61, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Kathy Ussery Morgan, departed this life Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Ronnie was born April 1, 1958 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the son of the late Robert and Clara Kennon Morgan. He was a graduate of Elliston Baptist Academy in Memphis and was employed as a painter for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching NASCAR, golfing and Florida Gators football.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathy Morgan of Moscow, TN; his daughter, Hollie Morgan of Moscow, TN; his son, Ronnie Morgan, Jr. and his wife, Hope of Moscow, TN and his sister, Caroline Smith of Memphis, TN. He was also PawPaw to three grandchildren, Ashley Briley, Ryan Briley and Hailey Morgan and his great-granddaughter, Phoebe Childers and uncle to his niece, Hannah Smith and nephew, Chase Smith, both of Memphis, TN.

Services for Mr. Morgan will be private. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.