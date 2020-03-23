Severe Weather Possible Tuesday in West Tennessee

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Monday, March 23rd

After showers and thunderstorms last night, it was nice to see some sunshine this afternoon! We have rain returning in the forecast tomorrow with a potential for some rain to be heavy at times. We’re also monitoring the risk for severe weather with a threat for hail and strong winds in some thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight but we’ll stay dry until just around sunrise when showers and thunderstorms will begin to move into West Tennessee. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s at that time, and it’s unlikely that we’ll have severe thunderstorms then, but some may produce heavy rain and frequent lightning with small hail. Severe weather is a possibility Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow morning, afternoon, and evening. There will be breaks in the rain on Tuesday but some rain will be heavy and some thunderstorms could be severe. There is a threat for large hail and damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado will be possible. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com