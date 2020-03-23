Weakley County EMA calls COVID-19 case ‘clerical oversight’

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Emergency Management Agency released a statement on Facebook Monday afternoon, calling a confirmed case of COVID-19 a “clerical oversight.”

The Tennessee Department of Health released updated numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, Monday afternoon. Those numbers listed one case confirmed in Weakley County.

Weakley County EMA released a statement shortly after that said, in part:

“While we fully expect that it won’t be long until that happens, this particular incident was a clerical oversight and will be corrected by tomorrow.”

More than 600 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.