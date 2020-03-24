Brooksie Tilghman Wells

Brooksie Tilghman Wells, age 92, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a brief illness.

Brooksie was the daughter of J.H. and Ethel Cunningham. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Robert “Bear” Tilghman and A.D. Wells; her son, Ronnie Sturdivant; and son-in-law, Mac Nickias.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Nickias; her grandchildren, who all affectionately called her Brook, Shea nicks, Lisa Hoskinson, and Stacy Chapman of Green Brier, TN; two great grandsons, Brady Knepper and Joel Rooke; as well as two great great grandsons.

Brooksie was a longtime member of Skyline Church of Christ.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Highland Memorial Gardens.