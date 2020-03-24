COVID-19: Frequently Asked Questions

The following are the responses from the City of Jackson in regards to some frequently asked questions.

If you have additional questions, please email them to wbbjtv.com or send a message to us on our Facebook page and we will ask city and county leaders those questions during their daily briefings.

A business is on the list of things that are open, but they emailed me saying they are closed. What’s happening?

Private businesses that have not been ordered to close have the right to close if they feel like it is in the best interest of their staff and customers.

Why are the grocery stores open? They are so crowded.

The City of Jackson is working with the grocery stores to try to implement social distancing, but, ultimately, individuals need to take it upon themselves to practice social distancing. The City of Jackson will not restrict someone’s food supply and make the situation any more difficult. Please have patience and appreciation for residents who are working in grocery stores.

I’m a retailer. Are you saying I can’t operate at all?

By the executive order, non-essential retail businesses are closed. You can continue online sales and delivery.

My business is non-essential, but I can work from home. Is this an executive order against that?

No. If you can work from home and your employer wants you to, do it.

My employer still wants me to come to work. My business hasn’t been identified as closed. How do I stay home and still comply with my employer?

Until the federal government, state government or city government issues an executive order for your business to close, your employer has the right to make that call. We encourage employers to make every effort to use social distancing and disinfect when possible. Outside of working, you are encouraged to stay home.

Why isn’t everything closed?

The virus will make a significant impact on residents in this community. Whether it’s your own health, your family’s health or your neighbors’, you will have a personal story soon. The City of Jackson is extremely aware that this will have a financial impact on every single person. Shutting down essential businesses may take more lives than the virus itself.

We only have a small number of cases. What’s the big deal?

Testing. The federal government has only supplied a limited number of tests, and we are fighting to get as many as we can. The issue seems to be a lack of tubes to transport the swabs. To be tested locally, not by a private lab, you have to meet very specific criteria. This means that our confirmed numbers are not a comprehensive list. Please assume that you or people around you have it, whether or not you are showing symptoms. With this, disinfect, wash your hands, socially distance, stay home if you can and isolate if you have symptoms.

I’m out of work. What do I do?

The governor has made modifications to unemployment benefits that can be found on tn.gov. Grocery stores are hiring.

This is hurting my small business. What do I do?

For information about small business disaster relief including loans resources visit sba.gov. The federal government is actively trying to pass measures.

What about the county? What about people who work in other counties?

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger does not have authority in those counties. Decisions come from their mayors, the governor or the federal government.

What about schools?

Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Ray Washington is having a meeting to look at that this week.

I have more questions. I’m confused. I don’t know what to do.

Do what you can control. Wash your hands. Stay home if you are sick. Check on your neighbors. Get groceries for your grandparents. Let’s flatten the curve together.