Create your own certified wildlife habitat

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is encouraging residents to create wildlife habitats at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With thousands of residents staying at home and only time on their hands, now is the perfect time to join the record number of Tennesseans creating wildlife habitats.

So, they’ve partnered with National Wildlife Federation to help you create a wildlife haven in your own yard – whether you have a rolling rural property, a tiny urban lot, or a container garden on your balcony.

Click here to get started.