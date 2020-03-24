Strong To Severe Storms Possible In The Afternoon And Evening.

Weather Update – 6:07 a.m. – Tuesday, March 24th

Be weather aware this morning and especially in the afternoon hours as some storms may become severe. Numerous showers and storms where already breaking out over the west Tennessee area with cloud to ground lightning and heavy downpours along with small hail.

TODAY

Two rounds of storms. This morning will be our first. A break in the late morning and early noon hours. More showers and storms return again late afternoon into the early night hours. Highs around 70 degrees.

A level 2 of 5 can mean scattered severe storms in the mix as well as a couple of tornadoes which do not always happen. Be weather aware today, but better weather ahead for Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning, afternoon, and evening. There will be breaks in the rain on Tuesday around the middle of the day but some rain will be heavy at times and some thunderstorms could be severe. 1-2″ of rain is possible tomorrow. There is a threat for large hail and damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado is on the table – especially between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

