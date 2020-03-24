People, businesses offer activities over internet

JACKSON, Tenn. — When story time gets cancelled, don’t worry. There is someone is coming to the rescue.

Ontoni Reedy, an elementary school teacher at Community Montessori School, is taking story time to the next level.

“With the story of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors,’ it just spoke. I’ve got to do something other than just sit there and read,” Reedy said.

He dresses up and acts out the stories on his Facebook page for his students and you to see.

“I’m just happy that I’m able to do that for them and give them something to look forward to,” Reedy said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News also found some more things for you to do while at home, if you’re running low on ideas.

Some schools are offering an at-home spirit week. Dress up each day and be sure to get creative.

There’s now a Harry Potter themed digital escape room.

Planet Fitness is also offering free workouts on Facebook, and the YMCA is offering classes through their website.

The Lift is hosting zumba classes on Facebook.

We can’t forget the legend of home entertainment, Bob Ross.

“It’s going to be okay. We’re going to entertain ourselves the best way we can. Just be kind to your siblings. Be kind to your parents. We’re all in this together, and it’s going to be okay. I can’t wait to see everybody’s smiling faces in the hallways and classroom again,” Reedy said.

Discovery Park of America is also planning videos of their exhibits to post on their social media pages, as well as on YouTube.