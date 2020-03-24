Timothy McQuillen, 58 of Jackson passed away on March 21, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted on Friday March 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Maple Springs Cemetery in Beech Bluff. Scott Bailey will officiate the service.

Mr. McQuillen was born on February 18, 1962 to Gerald McQuillen and Connie Berry Kintz in Ashland County, Ohio. Mr. McQuillen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from DeVry University in 1994, and worked for Carlisle from 2010 – 2016, General Motors from 2016 -2019, and ConAgra for 5 mos. He also retired from the Airforce after 22 years of honorable service. Tim was known to be an extremely hard worker, honorable, courageous and kind. He was a beekeeper and loved all of his animals, particularly his dogs.

He is survived by his loving wife; Judy McQuillen, son; Jonathan Young, Mother; Connie Kintz, two sisters; Brenda McQuillen, Laura Adkins, and three brothers; Chris McQuillen, Jeff McQuillen, and Todd McQuillen.

Pallbearers to Serve; David Phillips, Jonathan Young, Scott Bailey, Justin Moore, Kevin Cox, and Tim Pillow.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Maple Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church -Cemetery fund.

George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel (731) 427-5555 or visit us at www.geargeasmithandsons.com to leave a kind word for the family.