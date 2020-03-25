Record High Temperatures Possible Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Wednesday, March 25th

Skies are finally clearing out in West Tennessee after we had rain for 15 of the last 16 days! We will likely continue to see dry weather through Friday before a cold front allows for showers and thunderstorms to return on Saturday. In the meantime, we could have some record warm weather in West Tennessee!

TONIGHT

Skies will be clear tonight but patchy fog may develop around sunrise Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night.

After a foggy start to the day for some spots Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies with record highs as temperatures are forecast to peak in the middle 80s! It’ll be a breezy afternoon as well with winds at 10-20 miles per hour. Enjoy the day! There’s some sunshine in Friday’s forecast too before rain returns on Saturday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com