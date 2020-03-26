Duolingo app helps kids learn through quarantine

If you’re looking for a way to keep your child learning, Duolingo may have what you’re looking for.

Duolingo has launched a new app called Duolingo ABC.

The app is designed to teach young children how to read, using short lessons to help teach the alphabet, phonics and sight words to kids ages three through six.

The company says the app has more than 300 lessons, but is only available on iOS for now.

An Android version is expected at a later date.

Duolingo says the app will be free and won’t have any ads or in-app purchases.

To download to app, click this link.