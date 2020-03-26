Sunny, Windy And Warm!

Storm Team Weather

Weather Update: Thursday, March 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It is a chilly morning as temps have fallen into the upper 40s. We still have some effect from the area of high pressure. A warm front will continue lifting northeast through West Tennessee. Behind it winds will pick up drastically as temperatures warm quickly through the 70s and into the low to mid 80s. Otherwise, it will feel like late May rather than late March.

Storm Team Meteorologist
Moe Shamell
