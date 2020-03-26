Warm Weather Continues into Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, March 25th

Sunny skies, winds gusting over 30 miles per hour, and a dry day have amounted to high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s as forecast! We have more of this unusually warm weather in the forecast tomorrow but it’s going to become more humid. Plus, showers and thunderstorms are expected to return on Saturday when a cold front comes into West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

After a warm and sunny day, temperatures will fall to only the lower and middle 60s overnight. Winds gusting to 30 mph overnight will also feature mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for rain. Showers are more likely to return Saturday.

Slight chance for rain tomorrow under skies that will be partly to mostly cloudy with breezy winds from the southwest. Temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 80s in the afternoon. A cold front coming into West Tennessee on Saturday will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area and there’s a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk that some may be severe. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

