JMCSS “Grab and Go” meal update

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System’s nutrition program will continue to provide breakfast and lunch meals for all JMCSS students and children 18 years and under.

Meals are tentatively scheduled to continue through April 24, 2020.

The USDA has passed an immediate change that children no longer have to be present at pickup locations to receive meals.

Procedures will require that all sites maintain a record of children’s names when a child is not present to receive meals. Meal counts will be taken.

You may continue to choose the most convenient location to pick up your child’s meal, regardless of school zone or grade level.

The time for drive-thru pick up is between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

School locations are identified below. Social distancing will be in practice and no one will be allowed to enter the school building except for essential personnel.

School Locations:

• Alexander (Meals at this location will be handed out from a bus in the parking

lot)

• Arlington

• Denmark

• Isaac Lane

• Northeast Middle

• North Parkway Middle

• South Elementary

• Thelma Barker

• West Bemis Middle