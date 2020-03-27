Peggy Maclin Walters

Peggy Maclin Walters, age 87, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late George W. Watkins, Sr., departed this life Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020 at her residence.

Peggy was born January 22, 1933 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Roy Maclin and Utoka Rogers Maclin. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School and was married March 24, 1951 to George Watkins Walters, Sr. who preceded her in death on November 20, 2005. Mr. and Mrs. Walters were the owners of Walters Grocery Store in Somerville before their retirement in 1995. Peggy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Somerville.

Mrs. Walters is survived by two sons, Dr. George Walters, Jr. and his wife, Debra of Bolivar, TN, Brent Walters and his wife, Samantha of Somerville, TN; four grandchildren, Ben Walters, Erin Van Vuuren, Nelson Walters and Elijah Walters; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew Walters, Owen Walters, Simone Van Vuuren, Hendri Van Vuuren and Lana Van Vuuren.

A private graveside service was held at Somerville City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First United Methodist Church, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

