Severe Weather Possible Late Saturday Afternoon and Evening

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, March 27th

Rain was showing up on radar but only for a few isolated spots. We’ll have a more likely chance for rain later Saturday afternoon and evening when a cold front comes into the Mid-South. Some thunderstorms could become strong or severe so stay weather-aware!

TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

Under cloudy skies, we’ll stay dry overnight but with breezy weather and temperatures only dropping to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise. We’ll start dry and mostly cloudy Saturday morning with windy weather at times. Temperatures will warm back up into the lower 80s during the afternoon but thunderstorms are expected to arrive later in the afternoon and evening.

There’s a risk that some thunderstorms could become strong or severe Saturday night. Damaging winds and large hail are possible with a threat for isolated tornadoes, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

