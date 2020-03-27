Variable Cloudiness And Warm

Weather Update: Friday, March 27 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start our morning off with mild temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. There is a layer of mid to upper clouds, which will be with us most of today. Better to call it variable cloudiness. That will have an impact on the high temperatures this afternoon. The record today is 82 (2012). It will be breezy again today with wind out of the south between 15-20 mph, gusts could be over 30 mph.



Tonight:

Clouds will remain variable, but there should be an overall decrease in coverage, especially after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s again. But overall it will likely remain dry for most.

